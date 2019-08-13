Neglected Kenya Women’s Basketball Team Sends Distress Call From Senegal (Video)

For the umpteenth time under the Jubilee government a national team on national duty has come out publicly to seek for help after neglect.

Kenya’s Women’s Basketball side, the Lady Morans, who are currently taking part in the FIBA AfroBasket Women championship in Dakar, Senegal on Monday made a video outing their tough working environment.

According to one of the players in the video which has since gone viral online, they only traveled with ten players and a coach.

And if that was not enough burden, they were only paid allowance of Ksh10,000 each and they have not been paid a daily bonus of Ksh5,000 as was factored in their budget.

The girls are not happy with the basketball federation and the ministry of sports for neglecting them.

They have since lost two of their matches against tournament favorites Angola and Cape Verde.

Cases of teams on national duty being neglected by the ministry and their respective federations have been rampant with women’s volleyball team, the Malkia Strikers and the Morans being the latest victims.

