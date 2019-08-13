KASNEB, KISEB Lock Horns Over Certification Of Procurement Officers

The Kenya Institute of Supplies Examinations Board (KISEB) has written to the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) demanding answers on why the body is offering exams and certification to professional procurement officers.

KISEB claims that it is their exclusive role to administer the exams and certification, and that KASNEB had overstepped its mandate.

“You are purporting to conduct examinations for professional supplies certification which is the mandate of Kenya Institute of Supplies Examinations Board (KISEB). A cursory look at Section 12, 13 and 14 of the Supplies Practitioners Management Act, 2007 shows that KISEB is exclusively mandated to inter alia prepare and conduct examinations for professional supplies certifications and to issue professional qualifying certificates,” the letter dated August 8 read in part.

The letter written by Onyoni Opini & Gachuba Advocates on behalf of Mwaniki Gachuba says that if KASNEB does not provide answers within 14 days, they will move to court to compel it to explain their move.

“Let us knew which law permits you to carry out the statutory mandate Of KISEB. Provide also a copy of the agreement, if any, under which you are operating the terms and fees thereof to enable our client file suit to challenge the legality of the purpoted examinations and certificates thereof. Unless we receive the said information with fourteen (14) of recap’ of this liner we nave irrevocable instructions to file suit to compel you to provide the same for the stated purposes,” concludes the letter.

However, further details that reached this writer indicate that there is a fight for the leadership of Kenya Institute of Supplies Management, which is run by KISEB.

“The court has ordered them to hold elections in six months since the interim council has been illegally in office since 2008. It is a war among procurement officers, simply put,” says an inside source.

