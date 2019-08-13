Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki Steps Down As DPP Seeks International Arrest Warrant

Thika Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki has stepped down as chairman of the Janus Continental Group (JCG).

This comes five days after the Directorate of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered his arrest and eight others over Ksh41 billion tax evasion offence.

Kariuki, who police say has been traced in London, stated that stepping aside will give him time to focus on the case.

“In light of developments in the investigation process, Humphrey Kariuki recently made the decision to voluntarily stand aside as Chair of the Board of Janus Continental Group and its associate businesses,” reads a statement from Hellen Akello, the Chief Human Resources Officer.

“Humphrey Kariuki explained that this will allow him to focus his efforts on challenging the baseless claims in courts.

The company appointed Managing Director Margaret Mbaka to fill Kariuki’s position. She will be assisted by CEO Rikin Shah.

Citizen Digital reports that the DPP will on Tuesday seek an international arrest warrant for the businessman who is facing tax evasion and money laundering charges.

The DPP will also seek to repossess Kariuki’s properties including private planes, 80 high-end vehicles, a Nanyuki five star hotel and a mall in Nairobi.

Sources privy to the details say that detectives have so far seized two vehicles and an aircraft in Laikipia.

Also facing tax evasion charges are Robert Thinji Murithi and Stuar Gerald Herd, the directors of Africa Spirits Ltd Peter Njenga Kuria and Geffrey Kaaria Kinoti; all WOW Beverages directors.

Others include the assistant production manager at Africa Beverages Ltd Sethu Prabhu, shift manager Mr Simon, tax manager for the two companies Mr Kepha Githu Gakure and a driver Mr Eric Mulwa Nzomba.

