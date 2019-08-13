Kanyari Regrets Losing Betty Bayo As Singer Plans Second Wedding

Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari has expressed his regret over his broken marriage with gospel musician Betty Bayo.

Speaking to Word Is, Kanyari faulted his immaturity as the cause of their marriage breakup.

“Betty was the best woman I have ever met but I think when we met we were both still childish, I was only 31 years,” he claimed.

According to him, that was the main reason why they broke up, asserting that Betty was a good lady, Kanyari noted that their age at the time contributed greatly to their breakup.

Kanyari stated that they were not strong and grown enough to handle marriage life but now they are mature and able to decide the best for themselves.

However, he refused to reveal whether he still loves Betty. He exclaimed: “You cannot force love to anyone. Na ukiachwa achika. I would say, if she loves me, I love her too but if she does not, then why should I force myself to her?

“If you are mature enough you let things unfold themselves without forcing them to happen because it could affect both of us,” he mentioned.

It is claimed that the two separated after the 11th Hour singer realized that her husband was running a false ministry.

Betty, on the other hand, is claimed to have set her wedding date.

Commenting on the same, Kanyari stated: “The time will for me to move on and the whole world will know but for now no hurry in Africa. I will move on when I want, let me have a good time and continue serving God.”

