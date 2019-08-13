JSC Recommends 30 Names To Uhuru For Labour, Environment Court Jobs

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended the appointment of 20 judges to the Environment court and 10 judges to the Labour relations court.

In a statement signed by Chief Justice David Maraga, the commission noted that they received 229 applications for the Environment court positions and 160 for the Labour court following a vacancy announcement on February 22 on the local dailies.

He further noted that from all the applications received, 63 and 29 applicants were shortlisted for interviews for the Environment and Labour court positions respectively.

The interviews then took place between July 9 and August 8.

Some of the successful judges for the Labor court include Jacob Kariuki, Christine Baari, Jemimah Wanza, Annah Ngibuini, Bernard Matanga, and Stella Rutto.

Kebira Ocharo, Harrison Ogweno, Agnes Kitiku, and David Nderitu also made it to the list.

The Environment court applicants recommended are Joseph Oguttu Mboya, Lucas Naikuni, Michael Mwanyale, Evans Makori, Eda Dena, Lilian Kimani, and Joseph Kamau.

Karoph Wabwoto, Anne Yatich, Maxwell Gicheru, Anne Mogeni, Fred Nyagaka, Christopher Kyania and David Mugo.

Judith Cheruiyot, Lynette Omollo, Emmanuel Washe, Annet Nyukuri, Theresa Murigi, and Esther Asati have also been recommended for the job.

