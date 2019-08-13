Joash Onyango Nominated For Defender Of The Season Award

Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango has been nominated for defender of the year award by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK).

The SJAK Awards will take place on Monday, 19 August 2019.

Onyango, nicknamed Berlin Wall, was a breakout star for both club and country in the season.

A last minute injury, however, denied him a life time opportunity to grace the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

He won the league with Mahia and helped them to the quarters of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time.

Onyango will have to erect a Berlin Wall between him and Brian Otieno of Bandari, Mathare United’s David Owino and two others to bag the coveted gong.

The former Western Stima defender has also made the cut for the most valuable player awards.

Others nominated for the MVP award includes Kakamega Homeboyz veteran striker Allan Wanga, who emerged second best scorer with 17 goals, Francis Kahata of Gor Mahia, Umaru Kasumba of Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars’ Enosh Ochieng’.

Kahata and Kasumba have left for greener pastures with the former joining Simba of Tanzania while the latter signed for Zesco United of Zambia.

The Nominees For The 2018/19 SJAK Awards are:

Golden Glove

Faruk Shikalo

Justin Ndikumana

Kevin Omondi

Samuel Odhiambo – Western Stima

Morgan Alube – Chemelil Sugar

Omar Adisa – KCB

Defenders

Brian Otieno -Bandari

David Owino – Mathare United

Fainus Jacobs – Sofapaka

Kelvin Wesonga – SoNy Sugar

Joash Onyango- Gor Mahia

Harun Shakava – Gor Mahia.

Midfielders

Francis Kahata – Gor Mahia

Cliff Nyakea – Mathare United

Bonface Muchiri – Tusker

Danson Chatambe – Zoo Kericho

Whyvone Isuza – AFC Leopards

Abdallah Hassan – Bandari

New young player

David Majak – Tusker

Jackson Dwang – Nzoia Sugar

Moses Mudavadi – Bandari

Daniel Sakari – Kakamega Homeboyz

Joshua Nyatini – SoNy Sugar

Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Francis Kahata – Gor Mahia

Joash Onyango – Gor Mahia

Umaru Kasumba – Sofapaka

Enosh Ochieng – Ulinzi Stars

Allan Wanga – KK Homeboyz

Boniface Muchiri – Tusker Fc.

Coach of the year

Hassan Oktay – Gor Mahia

John Baraza – Sofapaka

Patrick Odhiambo – SoNy Sugar

Benard Mwalala – Bandari

Robert Matano – Tusker

Francis Kimanzi – Mathare United

Final listing of three in each category to be done on Friday while the awards will be done on Monday 19, August.

