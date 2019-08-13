Joash Onyango Nominated For Defender Of The Season Award

Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango has been nominated for defender of the year award by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK).
The SJAK Awards will take place on Monday, 19 August 2019.
Onyango, nicknamed Berlin Wall, was a breakout star for both club and country in the season.
A last minute injury, however, denied him a life time opportunity to grace the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.
He won the league with Mahia and helped them to the quarters of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time.
Onyango will have to erect a Berlin Wall between him and Brian Otieno of Bandari, Mathare United’s David Owino and two others to bag the coveted gong.
The former Western Stima defender has also made the cut for the most valuable player awards.
Others nominated for the MVP award includes Kakamega Homeboyz veteran striker Allan Wanga, who emerged second best scorer with 17 goals, Francis Kahata of Gor Mahia, Umaru Kasumba of Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars’ Enosh Ochieng’.
Kahata and Kasumba have left for greener pastures with the former joining Simba of Tanzania while the latter signed for Zesco United of Zambia.
The Nominees For The 2018/19 SJAK Awards are:
Golden Glove
Faruk Shikalo
Justin Ndikumana
Kevin Omondi
Samuel Odhiambo – Western Stima
Morgan Alube – Chemelil Sugar
Omar Adisa – KCB
Defenders
Brian Otieno -Bandari
David Owino – Mathare United
Fainus Jacobs – Sofapaka
Kelvin Wesonga – SoNy Sugar
Joash Onyango- Gor Mahia
Harun Shakava – Gor Mahia.
Midfielders
Francis Kahata – Gor Mahia
Cliff Nyakea – Mathare United
Bonface Muchiri – Tusker
Danson Chatambe – Zoo Kericho
Whyvone Isuza – AFC Leopards
Abdallah Hassan – Bandari
New young player
David Majak – Tusker
Jackson Dwang – Nzoia Sugar
Moses Mudavadi – Bandari
Daniel Sakari – Kakamega Homeboyz
Joshua Nyatini – SoNy Sugar
Most Valuable Player (MVP)
Francis Kahata – Gor Mahia
Joash Onyango – Gor Mahia
Umaru Kasumba – Sofapaka
Enosh Ochieng – Ulinzi Stars
Allan Wanga – KK Homeboyz
Boniface Muchiri – Tusker Fc.
Coach of the year
Hassan Oktay – Gor Mahia
John Baraza – Sofapaka
Patrick Odhiambo – SoNy Sugar
Benard Mwalala – Bandari
Robert Matano – Tusker
Francis Kimanzi – Mathare United
Final listing of three in each category to be done on Friday while the awards will be done on Monday 19, August.
