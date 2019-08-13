Relief For Itumbi As Court Orders Safaricom To Reinstate Phone Number

Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Martha Mutuku on Tuesday lifted orders barring Safaricom from registering State House operative Dennis Itumbi’s phone number.

This is after the defence team told the trial magistrate that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had concluded investigation on Itumbi’s Safaricom line and had even written to the company to register it.

Itumbi, who is the director of digital communication and new media at State House, was last month charged with authoring a false document on the alleged assassination of Deputy President William Ruto by a section of cabinet secretaries and corporate leaders from the Mount Kenya region.

The letter in question claims that a meeting was convened at Hotel La Mada behind the National Intelligence Service (NIS) headquarters to discuss how to “shore up support for the President in Mt Kenya and its diaspora” and the issue of Mr Ruto’s “assassination”.

He faced a second account of reprogramming a phone.

Itumbi denied all charges and was released on Ksh100,000 bail.

Further, he was restrained from publishing anything on social media related to the case.

In July, Itumbi claimed that he has sufficient evidence that there was a plan to eliminate the DP.

“I have an audio and video recording of material that could show, subject to investigations, that a meeting could have happened at a place called La Mada at which discussions were held on the possibility of the assassination of an employer, particularly the Deputy President,” he said.

The hearing of the case will proceed on September 2.

