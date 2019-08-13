Hackers Infiltrate Biashara Sacco’s System In Nyeri, Urge Members To Withdraw Cash Over Imminent Closure

Members of the Biashara Savings and Credit Co-Operative (Sacco) Society Limited in Nyeri were woken up by a message from the sacco on Sunday, urging them to withdraw their funds.

The 2 am message said that the sacco would be closed by August 31, hence they should withdraw their monies before that time.

“The message was calling out for the members to withdraw their money as the Sacco was due to close by August 31 this year. We want to assure our members and the general public to disregard the malicious message that was in circulation because all their funds are safe,” the chairman Joseph Njamuku said.

According to Njamuku, the message reached approximately 2000 Sacco members from Karatina, Othaya, Kiawara, Nanyuki, Embu, Rware, Thika and Nairobi who at the same time started forwarding it to their friends and colleagues.

Police have delved into the matter but are yet to provide preliminary reports on the findings.

“The matter has also been reported to Nyeri police station for further investigations and we have installed systems to mitigate the rising incidents of cyber-crimes,” said Njamuku.

