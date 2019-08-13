Former Kibra MP Aspirant Eliud Owalo Resigns From ODM Ahead Of By-Election

Former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) strategist Eliud Owalo resigns as a member of the opposition party.

In a letter to ODM’s Secretary-General and the Registrar of Political Parties dated Tuesday, Owalo noted that his resignation should be followed by an instant removal of his name from the ODM party membership register.

In part, the letter read: “It is with great regret that I write to inform you that I have with immediate effect relinquished my membership of the ODM Party.

“My resignation is informed by the fact that my political ideology, convictions, and belief no longer has convergence or depict and congruence and common denominator with that of the ODM party, its value orientation, and practices,” he noted.

He further is stated to have affirmed that as a result of the stated reason, there is no “iota of enthusiasm” remaining in him to warrant his continued stay in the party.

Owalo has resigned amid speculations on whether he will be contesting in the forthcoming by-election for the Kibra constituency following the death of former Member of Parliament (MP) Ken Okoth.

He unsuccessfully contested for the position during the 2013 elections however he lost his chances during the nominations.

Following his loss, Owalo served as ODM’s strategist and Raila’s aide in the hotly contested 2013 General Elections.

