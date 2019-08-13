Suspected Drug Trafficker Ali Punjani’s Wife Among Three Arrested At Tycoon’s Nyali House

Mombasa suspected drug trafficker Ali Punjani’s wife, Karki Sushmija, has been arrested alongside two other individuals during a police raid at the tycoon’s Nyali house.

Confirming the arrest, Mombasa Police Commander Johnstone Ipara noted that they are treating the three as first suspects in the investigation on Punjani’s alleged drug trafficking operations.

He stated: “We found three people in this house, and we are treating them as the first suspects in this investigation.”

It is further noted that Ali Punjani’s wife holds a Kenyan Foreign Certificate bearing the names Karki Sushmija which was issued in June this year in Mombasa.

One of the two other men arrested claimed that he is a cousin of Punjani’s alleged wife while the third man is an Indian-according to their travel documents shown.

Police officers carried a thorough raid in his house on Tuesday morning after a statement was issued by Punjani’s personal assistant that the suspect is currently in Indian undergoing treatment.

His lawyer Jeff Asige assured that they are ready to cooperate with authorities.

“My client is out of the country for treatment, but we are cooperating with police on this matter to establish the allegations against Mr Punjani,” he stated.

Despite the thorough search, it remains unclear if the detectives found any drugs in the suspect’s mansion.

Punjani is a close associate of the Akasha family–whose two brothers Baktash and Ibrahim are facing trial in the US where they are awaiting sentencing in New York after they were convicted of drug trafficking in East Africa and America.

