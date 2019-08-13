Wanted Mombasa Drug Lord Ali Punjani Admitted In India After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Suspected Mombasa drug lord Ali Punjani, who was being sought by police officers over drug trafficking, is hospitalized at Asian Heart Institute in India. According to his personal assistant Kakawat Pankaj, the drug baron underwent open-heart surgery last week. Speaking to the media, his lawyers noted that they will be at his home in Nyali on Wednesday to allow police officers to search it. It is further noted that Punjani was referred to India after a check-up at the Heart Lung Diagnostic Centre in Mombasa. Read: Suspected Drug Lord Ali Punjani Escapes Police Trap In Mombasa Drug Swoop, MCA Arrested A letter from the diagnostic center reads: “The above patient (Mr Punjani) was admitted on July 29, 2019, following a heart attack/acute coronary syndrome. An angiogram done showed significant CAD with blocked coronary arteries.

“This is not amenable with angioplasty and he has been advised to undergo coronary artery bypass grafting urgently. This has been arranged at the Asian Heart Institute for next week,” the letter read in part.

This revelation comes barely hours after detectives from the multiagency on Monday raided his house in Mombasa County in connection to the drugs crackdown at the Coast.

Police in plains clothes, GSU officers and K-9 Unit police officers with sniffer dogs raided the home in Nyali trying to net Punjani, who is suspected to be a close ally of convicted drug lords, the Akasha brothers.

The raid happened a few hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i announced a renewed war on drug dealers.

Dr Matiang’i had said the operation would be a “painful one.”