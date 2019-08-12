in ENTERTAINMENT

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga Presides Over Lavish Wedding (Photos) 

Sam puts a ring on it as Ex-CJ Willy Mutunga looks on. /Courtesy

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga president over the wedding of singer Mirriam Ayo and filmmaker Sam Soko.

The lavish wedding took place at Pawa254, off State House Road Nairobi over the weekend.

The yellow and white themed wedding had the couple dress with a touch of African pieces.

Former CJ Willy Mutunga together with the new-weds. /Courtesy

Taking it to social media, photojournalist and activist, Boniface Mwangi, who is the newly-weds close friend shared a message with them.

“My friends Miriam and Sam got married over the weekend. Wishing them a lifetime full of love, laughs, art and the best of times,” he tweeted.

The bride who expressed her joy over the day that was shared a post to appreciate her friends.

“I think I experienced every single emotion a human being can experience in one day. A day I will cherish forever! Thanks to all those who shared in our love both near and far,” she remarked.

Sam the got to whisk his wife away in a handcart, in one of the many highlights of the eventful wedding.

Sam whisking his wife in a handcart. /Courtesy

Written by Jael Keya

