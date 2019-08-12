Wendy Waeni’s Mother Is A Drunkard, Joe Mwangi Alleges

Former gymnast Wendy Waeni’s manager Joe Mwangi has come out to claim that he is innocent, amid allegations of swindling the minor.

Appearing on Chipukeezy Show at Ebru TV, Mwangi claimed that Waeni’s mother MsMagdaline Syombua is a drunkard and has been dishonest.

“I gave Wendi’s mum 100k for wendi’s school fees. Wendi’s mum is a drunkard,” he said, amid allegations that he pocketed all income from Waeni’s performances.

According to Mwangi, Wendi doesn’t need money right now, but instead needs guidance and counseling since her fees is catered for.

Mwangi roped in Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, saying that he (Matiang’i) is the one who pays school fees for Waeni. Mwangi alleged that at one time Waeni’s mother received Ksh500,000 from her daughter’s performances, and only offered him Ksh100,000.

This comes a few days after Waeni revealed that despite performing for the high and the mighty across the world, her family lives in abject poverty.

Previously, the 14-year-old has performed in Germany, China and Rwanda where she has rubbed shoulders with prominent business leaders and politicians.

“I have performed all over the world but I’ve never gotten a penny from it and that is because of my previous manager (Joe Mwangi)” said Wendy.

Her mother sells sweets and cigarettes to fend for her family.

“My mother is really suffering. She’s working right now (10 pm). She sells sweets and cigarettes at night and we’re in this situation because of Joe Mwangi. Ever since I started performing across the globe, my mum has never gotten a single penny, ” she added.

A day later, Waeni’s mother came out to say that Mwangi had been threatening her, following the revelations.

“Now that the situation has boiled over, he threatened me. He stated that he was no longer willing to pay for Wendy’s passport adding that the person who took us to Citizen TV should take care of everything,” she said.

Syombua went on to recounted meeting the controversial ex-manager and the deal they entered into in 2014.

“He told me that he would arrange performances for Wendy and if her talent was discovered, he would know how to work with her from there,” she explained, adding that, “At one point I asked him, are there no proceeds from all these places you’ve been taking Wendy to perform at?

“He responded that all this time, he was only promoting Wendy and giving her exposure which didn’t translate into monetary gain,” she explained.

Mwangi has been using Waeni’s accounts to solicit for money, according to several people who came out to expose him after things went out of hand.

“It ‘s really so sad when people tell me I’m rude, I am a brat because I post things on Instagram which I don’t really know. I don’t have access to my social media accounts. It’s Joe Mwangi who controls them,” she narrated.

On Friday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced their commencement of investigations against Mwangi.

Together with the Child Protection Unit, the DCI has opted to take the matter into their hands.

“Detectives from the Child Protection Unit have today commenced investigations into this matter & should ANY criminal culpability be found, appropriate legal action will be taken. We are grateful to all those who brought this to our attention,” the DCI tweeted.

