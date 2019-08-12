Heavily Pregnant Tanasha Donna Flaunts Baby Bump [Photo]

Kenyan media girl Tanasha Donna has flaunted her growing baby bump.

In a picture she shared on Instagram on Monday, the Radio crooner thanked her boyfriend Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) President Diamond Platnumz for selecting the best crew for her maternity shoot on Sunday.

“Thank you Lord for this blessing. @diamondplatnumz ❤️🙏 A huge thanks to the well-recommended squad that came home yesterday and made this happen, ” Tanasha wrote.

The couple announced that they were expecting a son on July 7, 2019, during Tanasha and Mama Dangote’s birthday party dubbed 707 After Party.

“There is no need of hiding it anymore, she is now seven months pregnant and in two months our family will be bigger,” said Diamond.

The baby will be Diamond’s third son.

The Kanyaga crooner has three other children; Tiffah and Nillan with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and another; Dylan with Hamisa Mobetto.

In the recent past, the Kenyan beauty has been updating fans on her pregnancy progress.

Last month, she said she can’t wait to set her eyes on her son.

“Can’t wait to meet you son #latenightpostalert.”

Elated Diamond reacted saying he longs for the baby even more, adding that he has been dreaming of him lately.

“Not much as i can’t…. Maana kila usiku eti namuota (I dream of him every night),” he wrote.

Following Tanasha’s Monday update, fans thronged the comment section to wish her all the best as she plans to welcome her first born son.

