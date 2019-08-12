“Your Career Is Dead” Ringtone Says As He Slams Stivo Simple Boy For Performing At Nightclub

Gospel artiste Alex Apoko but better known by his stage moniker, Ringtone is no longer in support of Tuache Mihadarati star, Stivo Simple Boy.

On Sunday, Ringtone asked the star to clearly state whether he is a gospel or secular artiste.

He also emphasized that he is in support of Simple Boy whose songs have taken the internet by storm.

Now, Ringtone is criticizing the upcoming artiste who was over the weekend performing at a night club.

He wrote, “You can’t mix clubs and Christian music. Your career is dead on arrival in Jesus name.”

The Tenda Wema hitmaker is known for his online rants. Last on his list was Willy Paul alias Willy Pozee who has switched from gospel to secular music.

Willy Paul has however insisted that he is a multi talented musician who releases songs as they come.

