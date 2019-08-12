Over Ksh58 Million Paid To Unidentified Indians, Europeans In Pension – Ouko

The Kenyan government paid at least Ksh58 millions to Europeans and Indians whose identification documents could not be traced, a new audit report has revealed.

According to the report from the office of the auditor general Edward Ouko, the amount is part of Ksh100 million paid to ghost pensioners, some listed as retired colonial officers.

The report further reveals that at least Ksh27 million was made to deceased persons.

“Payments amounting to Ksh27,378,721 were made to deceased persons. Of this amount, Ksh12,580,674 relate to repeat payments to deceased persons’ accounts even after the money was returned by the receiving bank at the first instance,” reads the report.

Some of the recipients could be traced according to the report tabled in parliament last week, revealing that the some of the officers in question retired immediately after independence.

Ksh20.7 million was paid out to pensioners and their dependents, who could not be traced at their indicated areas of residence provided by the department.

An additional Ksh20.2 million was paid to the British government for colonial retirees who worked in Kenya but are now residing in the United Kingdom.

