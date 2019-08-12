Nakuru-Naivasha Highway Blocked After Petroleum Tanker Spillage

The police have on Monday afternoon closed off the Nakuru – Naivasha highway at Stem Hotel near Pipeline area in Nakuru after a fuel tanker developed spillage.

Stating the incident, Nakuru East OCPD Ellena Kabukuru noted that they have already provided an alternative route for commuters along the highway.

Kabukuru further noted that the police and experts have been deployed to control and contain the situation.

Additionally, she further warned residents against any attempt of siphoning the fuel to avoid any potential tragedy.

This happens days after a similar incident occurred in Morogoro, Tanzania which coursed the lives of over 60 people.

The accident occurred in the city of Morogoro which is a major route for transporting cargo and fuel from the port city of Dar es Salaam, the country’s’ commercial capital.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Magufuli indicated that there will be three days of mourning, and all national flags will be hoisted at half-mast.

