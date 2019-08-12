in NEWS

Lamu OCS, Junior Officers Apprehended After Releasing Drug Trafficker

FILE IMAGE OF A MAN IN HANDCUFFS

A police officer in charge of Lamu Police Station was arrested on Monday morning alongside three junior officers for releasing a drug consignment under unclear circumstances.

This comes a day after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i vowed to take “painful” action against drug trafficking in the region.

Speaking in Mombasa, Matiang’i linked the recent killings in Kisauni to drug use among the residents.

“We are commencing an unprecedented effort to deal with this issue of drug peddling. It is going to be a painful exercise, but we are prepared to start the journey,” Matiang’i said.

According to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, a drug trafficker was also released.

The suspect has been identified as Mr Swabri who was nabbed on Sunday by Border Patrol unit officers.

According to the Nation, the marijuana consignment was released after the suspect paid a Sh50,000 bribe to the officers.

The consignment had been seized in transit from Lamu Island to Siyu in Lamu East by police officers acting on a tip-off from members of the public.

