KDF Soldier killed, Body Burnt In Likoni

Police in Mombasa have launched investigations into the death of a Kenya Defence Forces soldier whose corpse was found burnt in Likoni area on Sunday night.

According to reports, the body of the soldier, identified as Corporal David Githinji Mwangi attached to Mtongwe Naval Base, was still smouldering inside a disused building about 300 metres from Mtongwe Navy barracks, where he was believed to be based.

Area residents who spoke to the media said a jerrican was found next to Githinji’s body.

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnston Ipara confirmed the incident saying police are yet to unravel the mystery behind the killing.

“There are no witnesses who have come forward to volunteer information,” the police boss said.

The area where the decease’s body was found is said to be the same spot where a disaffected Likoni deputy OCS shot and killed a woman alleged to have cheated on him with a soldier in April.

Read: Lamu OCS, Junior Officers Apprehended After Releasing Drug Trafficker

According to witnesses, the officer, Joab Omondi, picked a quarrel with the woman identified as Peninah Kaimenyi at Lovely Bar before shooting her dead.

During the April incident, the officer’s firearm, a Ceska pistol was recovered with 11 rounds of ammunition at the scene.

Meanwhile, an Officer in Charge of Lamu Police Station was arrested early Monday for facilitating the release of a suspected drug trafficker.

The OCS was arrested alongside three other junior officers.

The drug suspect has been identified as Mr Swabri who was nabbed on Sunday by Border Patrol unit officers with marijuana.

Read Also: Police Gun Down Suspected “Wakali Kwanza” Gang Member Following Bamburi Attack

The consignment was released after the suspect paid a Ksh50,000 bribe to the officers.

This comes a day after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i vowed to take “painful” action against drug trafficking in the region.

Speaking in Mombasa, Matiang’i linked the recent killings in Kisauni to drug use among the residents.

“We are commencing an unprecedented effort to deal with this issue of drug peddling. It is going to be a painful exercise, but we are prepared to start the journey,” Matiang’i said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu