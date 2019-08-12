Homa Bay County Commissioner Escapes Unhurt As Fire Razes Down His Mansion

Homa Bay County Commissioner Harman Shambi is counting losses after a huge fire gut down his house on Sunday evening.

It is reported that the raging inferno destroyed property worth millions of shillings.

The fire is claimed to have started from one of the rooms in the house. However, the cause of it was not immediately established.

The county commissioner told the chief that a faulty electric line may have been the source of the fire, as he heard a loud pop sound just before the inferno broke out.

The county commissioner and his family members including his children were in the house during the incident.

Commissioner Shambi noted that no one was injured in the fire that destroyed everything.

He further stated however that no property was salvaged.

Investigations have since been launched into the cause of the fire.

