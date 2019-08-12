Missing Four Year-old Girl’s Body Found At Coffee Plantation in Kirinyaga

A family is in mourning after their four year old kin was found dead on Monday morning.

The four year old girl went missing on Sunday evening after her grandmother sent her to the market.

According to the grandmother, the child left home at around 6pm and never returned.

When darkness fell, the grandmother went looking for the deceased in the company of her neighbours.

“When darkness fell and she had not returned, I called my neighbours and we began to search for her. We searched for her the whole night but in vain…,” the bereaved grandmother told reporters.

On Monday morning however, she received word that the body of her grandchild had been recovered at a coffee plantation.

“In the morning it’s when we heard people screaming and saying that her body had been found,” she said.

There was blood oozing out of her mouth and private parts. At the scene was a packet of unga that she was supposed to take home.

In 2018, the girl’s cousin was found dead at Thirikwa Coffee factory farm.

According to Gichugu Deputy OCPD Alfred Ng’eno police have launched investigations into the incident.

The girl’s body has since been taken to Kibugi Funeral Home in Kutus town.

