FKF, Harambee Stars Coach Sebastien Migné Reach Consensus

The Football Kenya (FKF) and Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migné have agreed to part ways.

The Frenchman penned a three-year-deal in 2018 to coach the Stars for a reported monthly salary of Ksh1.5 million.

“FKF and Migné have agreed on a settlement for the coach, over a period,” FKF statement reads.

After being eliminated from the 2020 CHAN qualifiers by Tanzania two weeks ago, Migné rudely said that firing him would be so costly.

According to reports, the FKF needed close to Ksh50 million in compensation to get rid of the coach.

Migné guided the Stars to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt after 15 years but managed just a win and failed to get out of the group stage.

