All Prison Bosses Reshuffled, Given One Week To Report To New Stations

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Zainab Hussein has announced a reshuffle in the prisons department, and given prison bosses seven days to report to new stations.

In the reshufle, George Dianga has been transferred from Kamiti Maximum Prison to Kisumu Maximum Prison, Mathews Kimanzi from Thika Main Prison to the Central Regional Coordinator’s office, Horrace Chacha Kiseria from Kisumu Medium to Nairobi West Prison and Mary Muhoro from Kericho Women to Nakuru Women’s Prison.

Stephen Ithanzu Mutua has been moved from Garissa Medium to Mwingi Main Prison, Alphone Nkieya from Marsabit Prison to Nyeri Main Prison, Benjamin Boit from Kisii Main Prison to Siaya Prison.

“No representations will be entertained from any quarter,” read the directive by the commissioner general.

This comes hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed that several capital offenders were set to be released under Presidential Pardon.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, under the Power of Mercy vested upon him by the constitution, would have released at least 120 prisoners but the exercises was halted following revelations by the DCI that some of them were capital offenders and did not deserve the pardon.

“As a law enforcement agency, we have noted with concern that most convicted criminals find their way back to the society where they continue to commit crimes in an even more atrocious manner,” said the DCI in a letter to the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Detectives conducted a fingerprint analysis of the prisoners, revealing the rot which could have seen serial criminals released back to the society.

“A team of forensic fingerprint experts conducted analysis of the 120 convicts as stated in the AG’s letter. It was established that some of the convicts had many previous convictions and a majority of the offences were capital in nature. The said report is herein attached for ease of reference,” added the letter.

It is suspected that some of the criminals made it to the list following suspected bribery, in which the DCI are investigating.

