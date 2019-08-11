Mr Seed Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nimo Gachuiri In A Colourful Ceremony [Photos]

Gospel artist Mr Seed on Saturday married his long-time girlfriend Nimo Gachuiri in a colourful ceremony attended by family and close friends.

On Sunday, the two love birds shared photos from the ceremony, which was held at Nimo’s parents home.

During the event, Mr Seed and his kinsmen were subjected to the Kikuyu traditional wedding ceremony (Ruracio) before making things official.

Taking to his social media, elated Mr Seed thanked Nimo for sticking with him through thick and thin.

“To my Lovely Wife @nimo_gachuiri Meeting you for the first time was a clear sign that you were the one.I didn’t have a doubt at any time about our future together. All through the ups and down you have been there with me.I treasure you and value you a lot and that’s why I decided the whole world to know that I’m ready to spend the whole time of my life with you. And again thanks for giving me a handsome baby boy @gold_christenofficial, ” wrote Mr Seed.

He added, “To Our Parents: Thanks for believing in us and blessing our union. Thanks for walking with us all through this process. To Our Friends: All of those present and those who supported us from a distance in this journey we are thankful and we appreciate your friendship.”

On her part, Nimo was grateful that finally, she was officially Mr Seed’s wife.

“To my darling: It’s official Iam mrs seed ❤️❤️ thank you for making me a happy woman yesterday babe @mrseedofficial I love you so much words cannot explain. To our friends: Asanteni sana kwa kutoana mbali na kuendelea kutusupport we love you guys so much.

“I ALSO want to say a big thank you to one of our FAN , a security guard at the hospital I delivered my baby, he gifted me with this kitenge and it really touched my heart and knew I would keep it for our special day ! MUNGU AKUZIDISHIE USIKOSE WATEVER U EVER NEED ” she said.

The two got engaged in February 2018 during their Valentine getaway.

Recently the couple made a comeback on social media after a few days off following cheating allegations against Mr Seed.

The singer was accused by an unidentified woman of sleeping with her without her consent.

The love birds later accused other gospel musicians of planting the story in order to tarnish Mr Seed’s name.

