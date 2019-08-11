Late MP Hezron Manduku Wore Mtumba Shirt For Over 15 Years

The late former Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Hezron Manduku wore a mtumba shirt for more than 15 years, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

Manduku, who also served as Member of Parliament for Nyaribari Masaba, died on Saturday night at the age of 79.

Speaking during an interview with the Nairobian, about four years ago, the late legislator said he bought the Mtumba shirt in Mombasa in 2003 while on an official visit.

Manduku revealed that he paid less than Ksh1000 for the shirt.

He noted that it was one of his favourite shirts.

“This shirt is still in good condition and I wear it regularly, at times on a weekly basis. In fact, it is one of my favourite shirts. I have worn it for close to 15 years now and I am not about to let go of it,” said Manduku.

Unlike his colleagues, who had abandoned trousers and shirts they bought during the Mombasa trip, the two-time MP disclosed to the paper that he would keep the shirt longer.

Read: Former Nyaribari Masaba MP Hezron Manduku Passes On

“I might keep it for the next couple of years. I bought new shirts years later, but most are worn out. But this one is still intact. I have not even changed the collar, ” he added.

Stating that he was not embarrassed at all, Manduku maintained that he would continue buying pocket-friendly mitumba clothes.

“The mtumba clothes are of high quality. Nowadays, I don’t walk into a shop to buy new clothes and shoes when I can get very durable ones in the streets. I don’t feel embarrassed at all to wear used, quality clothes. I like them,” he says.

On February 26, 2003, Manduku shocked the nation when he said in parliament that some legislators had turned to Mitumba clothes as they could not afford designer attires.

“Members of Parliament are wearing mitumba shirts. They are not buying shirts from the shops, not because they are better, but because they cannot afford to buy new shirts. Imagine what could be the plight of poor mothers in the villages if even MPs cannot afford new clothes,” Manduku had said.

Read Also: Prof. Ongeri, Once a Fierce critic of Raila, Now Most Valuable Campaigner in Gusiiland

Political Journey

Manduku was first elected to parliament in 1992, defeating current Kisii County Senator Prof Sam Ongeri. He was appointed Assistant Minister of Foreigners during the retired President Daniel Moi’s era.

In 1997, he lost to Prof Ongeri before recapturing the seat in 2002.

Manduku, a surgeon by profession, left the public service in 1978 and founded the Hema Hospital and school.

Prior to joining politics, he worked at Kenyatta National Hospital, Kakamega Hospital, Meru among others.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu