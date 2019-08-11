Kamene Goro’s Advice To Netizens After Fan Tried Body Shaming Her

Radio personality Kamene Goro takes no prisoners.

The lass, who is spending her weekend at Diani Beach Resort, Mombasa, was on Saturday forced to spare some time and deal with body shamers.

It all started moments after she shared a picture from her vacay on Instagram.

A user, Rose Mukasa, suggested that Kamene should start working out as her “arms were swelling”.

“I have seen the sagging arms… Gym is calling… weight lifting make that skin tight etc,” wrote Rose Mukasa.

In a quick rejoinder, Kamene clapped back, “@rosemukasa is it your body? Inakuhusu? I am very happy with my flabby body. You go and lift weights, I’m great with my body.”

Hours later, the radio queen, shared two other pictures saying she is proud of her body.

She advised her followers to love themselves and not to be swayed by opinions of mean people.

“As the Shamers come here to call me fat and tell me to go to the gym….

I just want you all to remember to live and love every moment, pack yourself full of love, drive and ATTITUDE, your biggest cheerleader is YOU!” said Kamene.

However, a section of netizens following the conversation told her off, reiterating that she should hit the gym. Others felt the former NRG Breakfast Club host was just fine and people should let her be.

Here are some of the reactions:

__mil22__: Enda gym wewe wacha kujiconsole😂😂you’re fat, you’re fat

finegel_ : Enda gym acha story mingi

tuitoekjelagatt: Huddah body is much better than yours. “Even if she doesnt know how to speak English “)

_call_sign: lakini itikia tu kuenda gym😂😂

namsoq: If being called fat disturbs you that much of which btw you are, then go to the gym not to the beach..

mosesmatiba: Funny thing chicks themselves are the ones body shaming her…Huyu dem ako tu sawaa

donatus_mwangi: Hakuna cha gym hapa😂😂mali iko fiti ikembwe na mwenye anaezana….alafu mwenye hudishi hii mali apewe pilots license sasa hivi 😁😁

