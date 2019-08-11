in SPORTS

Does Juju Work In Football? Watch Juju Clash Before Champions League Match (Video)

159 Views

Green Eagles celebrating a goal. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

The use of juju or muthi or kamote or black magic to influence outcome of a football match is an old practice especially in Africa.

Even though nobody openly admits its existence, some Sangomas (witchdoctors) have been caught in action.

Ahead of Saturdays’s African Champions League match between Green Eagles of Zambia and Orlando Pirates of South Africa, a battle of witches ensued at Nkoloma Stadium, Zambia.

Read: Harambee Stars Winger Clifton Miheso Becomes Coach Pollak’s First Signing

Immediately after Pirates’ Sangoma was done sprinkling some white liquid on one of the goalposts, his Eagles counterpart moved in real shift to ‘neutralize’ it.

In the end the host Eagles carried the day – narrowly winning 1-0 ahead of return match in South Africa next week.

So does juju work in football?

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

waititu

Waititu Moves Operations To Koinange Street After Court Barred Him From Accessing County Offices

22 Cases Of Cancer Diagnosed During Week-long Free Screening