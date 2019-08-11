Does Juju Work In Football? Watch Juju Clash Before Champions League Match (Video)

The use of juju or muthi or kamote or black magic to influence outcome of a football match is an old practice especially in Africa.

Even though nobody openly admits its existence, some Sangomas (witchdoctors) have been caught in action.

Ahead of Saturdays’s African Champions League match between Green Eagles of Zambia and Orlando Pirates of South Africa, a battle of witches ensued at Nkoloma Stadium, Zambia.

Immediately after Pirates’ Sangoma was done sprinkling some white liquid on one of the goalposts, his Eagles counterpart moved in real shift to ‘neutralize’ it.

Green Eagles Sangoma had to move in real swift and neutralize Orlando Pirates muthi 😂 #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/qxriRSfomr — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) August 11, 2019

In the end the host Eagles carried the day – narrowly winning 1-0 ahead of return match in South Africa next week.

So does juju work in football?

