Singer Jimmy Gait Flies To India For Specialized Treatment

Gospel musician Jimmy Gait on Sunday left the country for India to seek specialized treatment.

This comes just days after the Furi Furi hitmaker revealed that he has been battling a rare condition, which he is now required to undergo a “serious” operation in the Asian country.

Citizen TV reporter Gatete Njoroge bumped into Gait at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) moments before he (Gait) boarded an Ethiopian Airlines flight for India.

According to reports, the singer is expected back in the country after two weeks.

In a recent Youtube video, without giving details of his condition, the singer noted that the ailment is the reason why he has been absent on his social media platforms for the last three months.

He divulged that he has been in and out of hospital seeking treatment and that his doctors had advised him to seek specialized medical attention in India.

“I know for a long time I have not been able to talk to you, I’ve not been on social media for maybe three months, and a lot of people have been wondering Gait alienda wapi, ” said Gait.

He added, “I have not been well, I have been battling a condition and gone to quite a number of hospitals and it has been decided that I have to go out of the country for special treatment and medical attention.”

He called on his fans to pray for him as he jets out of the country.

“If you are my fan if you believe in me, if I have blessed you in any way through my music, speaking or through anything, I have done its time for me to seek your support. Say a prayer for me, it will go a long way.”

Gait promised to keep his fans updated on his medical progress.

“Thanks a lot for all the support you guys are offering me, am truly grateful and stronger to know that I have people that care about me! It goes a long way! The state of my mind right now is paramount to a successful surgery and recovery! I shall keep you posted on every move. I totally love you all, from my heart!” he concluded.

