JB Masanduku Opens Up On How ‘Ugly’ Divorce Led Him Back To Comedy [Video]

Comedian and host Nathan Kimani popularly known as JB Masanduku has opened up on going through a harrowing experience after divorcing his ex-wife, radio presenter Tina Kaggia.

Speaking at the sidelines of Churchill Show hosted in West Pokot on Saturday, JB announced his comeback saying the ugly experience led him back to comedy — to heal.

“We divorced officially. Divorce is always ugly but I thank God she was mature about it, ” said JB.

He went on, “It’s a tough process, I won’t lie. I guess it’s probably the reason I came back to comedy to help me heal”. He added.

The funnyman, who made a name for himself on Churchill show a few years back, went ahead to reveal plans to wed his current lover Jackie Karanja.

JB also announced a radio comeback but didn’t reveal much citing non-disclosure agreement.

JB and Jackie met a year ago at Mist Club in town, where Jackie was hosting Karaoke.

In a previous interview, JB said he had introduced his ex-wife to his soon-to-be wife.

He noted that after the two women met what stood out for him were Tina’s words of advice to his fiancee.

“Tina met my fiancée, Jackie Karanja and they talked. What I remember her telling Jackie is that we won’t last. Jackie laughed about it,” he said.

JB noted that he has already made things official ahead of the D-day.

“I have already done the first part of the dowry payment to her parents, in Kikuyu called ‘Kuhanda Ithigi’. The ceremony was so that he could meet the parents and book a day to officially present the dowry which will be soon and before the end of the year, I will have a white wedding,” he added.

The comedian did, however, mention that he and Tina are co-parenting and is very happy for her.

The two parted ways three years into their marriage.

According to the radio personality, JB was manipulative and neglected her.

This drove her to alcohol abuse and depression.

She has since moved on after leaving JB. Last year, she introduced her new man on Instagram.

