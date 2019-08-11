Former Nyaribari Masaba MP Hezron Manduku Passes On

Former Nyaribari Masaba MP and Moi era assistant minister Dr Hezron Manduku has passed on.

Dr Manduku was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital in the ICU since last week, and lost the battle on Saturday night.

Manduku was first elected in 1992, defeating Prof Sam Ongeri. He was appointed assistant minister Foreign Affairs following his success.

In 1997, he lost to Prof Ongeri before recapturing the seat in 2002.

Dr Manduku is a medical doctor who has previously worked at Kenyatta National Hospital, Kakamega Hospital, Meru among others.

Manduku left the public service in 1978 and founded the Hema Hospital and school.

He has died at the age of 79.

