DP Ruto Takes A Swipe At BBI, Punguza Mizigo ‘Proponents’ In A Fiery Tweet

Deputy President William Ruto has criticized leaders engaged in the Punguza Mizigo, Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and 2022 politics debates in the wake of increased calls for a referendum.

In a tweet on Sunday, the DP stated that the Jubilee government will not be distracted by such elements.

“The JUBILEE administration will NOT be distracted from delivering on our manifesto & HE’s big 4 plan by those engaged in the raging debate on Punguza mzigo, BBI or the 2022, ” said Dr Ruto.

He noted that the proponents of the debates should put the best interest of all Kenyans first.

“They should be objective,truthful & conduct an honest conversation that is in the BEST INTEREST OF US ALL, ” he added.

According to critics, the sentiments seemed to be directed to opposition chief Raila Odinga his allies and National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale who recently differed with him on matters constitution reforms.

BBI was born after the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga.

Odinga and his allies who are pro-BBI, support calls for a referendum to expand the executive in a bid to curb chaos after every election.

However, Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has already dismissed Thirdway Alliance’s Punguza Mizigo Initiative as proposed by the party leader Ekuru Aukot.

Last month, the Odinga team termed Aukot’s initiative contradictory and one full of inconsistencies. ODM urged Kenyans to reject the bill and wait for the outcome of BBI.

Recently, Duale defended the referendum calls saying it will promote inclusivity.

According to Duale, a parliamentary system will solve the election crisis the country finds itself in every five years.

“Because we keep fighting over presidential elections, causing tensions in the country, we as the pastoralist community propose a parliamentary system of government, that is lead by a prime minister.

“The party or coalition which get the most positions in the National Assembly and the Senate should produce the prime minister,” said Duale.

It’s not the first time the DP is opposing the referendum calls.

In February, during an address at Chatham House, London, Dr Ruto dismissed a referendum that is aimed at creating positions for ‘selfish leaders’.

He instead proposed for the creation and the recognition of official opposition in parliament.

“I have heard some suggestions, even by opposition leaders, that the National Executive should be expanded to include a prime minister as well as two deputies, as a means of addressing the winner takes all challenge. I don’t know how that is supposed to be achieved because this suggestion has two problems.

“It does not resolve the problem which is that we need a functional constitutional opposition. Secondly, if the position is created, it would still be taken by the winning party so it doesn’t solve the problem,” said Ruto.

