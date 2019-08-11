in HEALTH

22 Cases Of Cancer Diagnosed During Week-long Free Screening

Screening is taking place at Mbagathi Hospital and Mama Lucy [IMAGE/ COURTESY]

22 people out of 300 who attended a free cancer screening at Mbagathi and Mama Lucy Hospitals have been diagnosed with cancer.

Among them include seven women diagnosed with breast cancer,  one man with prostate cancer, and twelve women with cervical cancer. Two cases were referred for further analysis.

According to health officials from the two hospitals, the cases are at manageable stages hence no need for alarm.

Mama Lucy Medical Superintendent Musa Mohamed said the cases can be stopped from escalating to dangerous levels if relevant treatment is administered in time.

“We found eight cases but we want to tell the victims that they can control their situation because it is not at advanced stage,” he said.

The screening exercise is ongoing at the two facilities, in collaboration with the Kenyatta National Hospital.

