22 Capital Offenders Among Those In The Discarded List For Presidential Pardon

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to chip in to force the Presidency to discard a list of prisoners that were supposed to be released under the Presidential Pardon.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, under the Power of Mercy vested upon him by the constitution, would have released at least 120 prisoners but the exercises was halted following revelations by the DCI that some of them were capital offenders and did not deserve the pardon.

“As a law enforcement agency, we have noted with concern that most convicted criminals find their way back to the society where they continue to commit crimes in an even more atrocious manner,” said the DCI in a letter to the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Detectives conducted a fingerprint analysis of the prisoners, revealing the rot which could have seen serial criminals released back to the society.

“A team of forensic fingerprint experts conducted analysis of the 120 convicts as stated in the AG’s letter. It was established that some of the convicts had many previous convictions and a majority of the offences were capital in nature. The said report is herein attached for ease of reference,” added the letter.

It is suspected that some of the criminals made it to the list following suspected bribery, in which the DCI are investigating.

The clemency list included 67 prisoners from the Naivasha Maximum Security Prison, six from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, eight from Embu Prison, 14 from Nyeri Maximum Security Prison and nine from Eldoret Main Prison.

The current committee which constitutes the list entails Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, CS Fred Matiang’i, Mr Jerim Oloo, Dr Scholastica Nangila Adeli, Mr David Ng’ang’a Macharia, Mr Richard Mativu, Dr Joan Nyanyuki, Mr Abdi Mohamud Hassan and Dr Janet Chepng’eno Kirui.

Names of inmates to be released are suggested to the committee by prison authorities.

The committed was formed in May 2018. The DCI now wants the committee to be expanded to include representatives from the DCI, National Intelligence Service (NIS), Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Ministry of Interior and Government Coordination.

