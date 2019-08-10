Bahati’s Baby Mama Yvette Obura Talks About Still Being In Love With Singer

EMB records chief executive Kevin Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura no longer has feelings for him.

In a candid Q&A session on Instagram, a curious fan insinuated that she still has feelings for the Mama singer.

“You still low-key love Bahati,” wrote the fan.

To this she replied with a “No.”

Still on the love subject, another fan said that Bahati is still in love with Yvette.

“Bahati still loves you,” another said.

Laughing off the statement, the mother of one said, “Ata Bible ilisema, ‘love your neighbor’ Ata mimi nakupenda… As in there different kinds of love.”

Asked about co-parenting with the singer, Yvette said that she does not accompany their daughter Mueni Bahati for visits with Bahati.

She further noted that Bahati is a good father who takes care of his own.

“No I don’t wanaenda kivyao. Hii co-parenting pia sio kufuatana kila mahali. Kila mtu na mambo yake.”

Bahati and his wife Diana Marua are expecting their second child in a couple of days.

Last week, the couple held a star studded baby shower.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu