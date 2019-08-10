Waititu Moves Operations To Koinange Street After Court Barred Him From Accessing County Offices

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has moved his operations to his newly acquired office on Koinange Street after the High Court barred him from accessing the county offices.

According to Nation, the county chief, who is facing graft charges, has been holding meetings with some county executives in his new office.

However, his decision to still be in charge of some county operations has led to a split in the county’s cabinet with some executives supporting his deputy James Nyoro.

It is reported that Waititu held his first meeting at the offices on Tuesday while he was waiting to hear the results of his appeal which sought the revision of his bond terms.

The county executives have been divided with the pro-Waititu’s camp allegedly comprising of those who are either directly or indirectly involved in his 2017 campaigns.

While those who are supporting the deputy governor are those who were beneficiaries of a pre-election deal between the county boss and a group of Kiambu businessmen who supported him during the campaigns.

Speaking to Nation, two executives divulged to the local daily that they are not sure who to support between Mr Waititu and Dr Nyoro, given that the two say they are in office legitimately.

“Not much is happening in Kiambu. Power politics has stalled progress; we are also confused on who to report to,” one of the executives told.

For the better part of the week, Mr Waititu has held his meetings on the tenth floor of his Koinange Street office, at a building he recently bought from Jamii Bora Bank.

The county chief confirmed that he has been holding meetings at the Jamii Boa building but denied that they were aimed at interfering with the operations of the county affairs.

“What is wrong with meeting my friends in my building? It is my right to meet whoever I want. My meetings have nothing to do with sabotaging Nyoro. Why sabotage him when I have executive powers? I am still his boss,” the governor noted.

