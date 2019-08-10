in ENTERTAINMENT

Passaris Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy As She Asks Admirer For Reasons To Go On Coffee Date

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Saturday sent Twitter into a frenzy as she dared admirer to give three reasons why she should go on a coffee date with him.

The user, Barno.Onyi, started by complementing the legislator who had earlier on on Friday accompanied former prime minister Raila Odinga to Maranda School for a fundraiser.

“Wow you are so hot ma’am. Can I invite you for coffee, please?” Onyi wrote.

In a quick rejoinder, Passaris said, “You got to give me three reasons why I should have a coffee with you? “You are so hot ma’am” wont cut it. Though I do like my coffee hot.”

Kenyans on Twitter otherwise known as KOT weighed in on the issue asking to take Passaris on a date.

Others however took the opportunity to poke fun at Onyi.

