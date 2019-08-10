Passaris Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy As She Asks Admirer For Reasons To Go On Coffee Date

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Saturday sent Twitter into a frenzy as she dared admirer to give three reasons why she should go on a coffee date with him.

The user, Barno.Onyi, started by complementing the legislator who had earlier on on Friday accompanied former prime minister Raila Odinga to Maranda School for a fundraiser.

“Wow you are so hot ma’am. Can I invite you for coffee, please?” Onyi wrote.

In a quick rejoinder, Passaris said, “You got to give me three reasons why I should have a coffee with you? “You are so hot ma’am” wont cut it. Though I do like my coffee hot.”

You got to give me three reasons why I should have a coffee with you? "You are so hot ma'am" wont cut it. Though I do like my coffee hot. https://t.co/G07rLBPbCB — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) August 10, 2019

Kenyans on Twitter otherwise known as KOT weighed in on the issue asking to take Passaris on a date.

Others however took the opportunity to poke fun at Onyi.

@EstherPassaris just buy the boychild coffee maybe he's craving for it — Habzz Kenya (@HabzzKenya) August 10, 2019

Ben 10 detected — Calvin's (@caldeony) August 10, 2019

I thought he gave 3 reasons already(1).H,(2)O,(3)T — kenneth (@KoMkenneth) August 10, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu