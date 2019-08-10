Ommy Is Like A Brother – Zari Says As She Denies Having Relations With Him

South Africa based socialite cum businesswoman Zari Hassan regards Tanzania’s Ommy Dimpozz as a “little brother.”

Speaking to Millard Ayo in a seven part interview, Zari denied ever having sexual relations with the singer.

This was after a video of herself and Ommy made rounds on the internet. She was dancing to his newest hit.

According to the mother of five, she had met Ommy before. They only met during her visit to Kenya where she and singer Akothee were planning a women’s conference.

“No, come on guys Ommy is like a little brother hata ukikaa naye hivi he’s such a cool sweet person. Mimi nimekuwa karibu na Ommy because nimemkuta na Akothee he was in Kenya at that time and because we are discussing ile women conference which is coming on 23rd August nikamwambia we need also guys and that’s how tumechukua tu picha he was so sweet you know acha waseme,” said Zari.

It was also around the same time that she met for the first time Ali Kiba.

She met him via a video call while asking for support during the conference that will be in Mombasa and Nairobi.

“I did speak to Alikiba on video while I was in Kenya tulikuwa na Akothee still tukamwambia we have something big coming up and we want you supporting us. We’re just trying to empower women in one way or another and he was like okay give me the details let me see what I can do.

I’ll look at my dates (Calender) then tutaongea. That is the only thing I said to him,” she told Ayo.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu