Michael Olunga Scores First Hat-trick In Japan (Video)

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga registered his first hat-trick in Japan today!

The Engineer as he is fondly known scored thrice as Kashiwa Reysol hammered Renofa Yamaguchi in the Japanese second division league.

Olunga, who scored twice for the Harambee Stars during the just ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, became the first Kenyan to score a hat-trick in Spanish LaLiga while playing for Gerona.

The win cemented Kashiwa’s lead at the top of the table with 55 points – 4 clear of second placed Kyoto Sanga.

Bonface Osano

