Michael Olunga Scores First Hat-trick In Japan (Video)

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga registered his first hat-trick in Japan today!

The Engineer as he is fondly known scored thrice as Kashiwa Reysol hammered Renofa Yamaguchi in the Japanese second division league.

Michael Olunga first hat-trick in Japan as Kashiwa Reysol beat Renofa Yamaguchi 4-1. pic.twitter.com/tr1ONTzcKZ — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) August 10, 2019

Olunga, who scored twice for the Harambee Stars during the just ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, became the first Kenyan to score a hat-trick in Spanish LaLiga while playing for Gerona.

The win cemented Kashiwa’s lead at the top of the table with 55 points – 4 clear of second placed Kyoto Sanga.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu