Igembe South MP John Mwirigi Graduates (Photos)

Igembe South Member of Parliament (MP) John Mwirigi, who is the youngest legislator in Kenya, has finally acquired his undergraduate degree.

The 25-year-old lawmaker graduated from Mount Kenya University on Friday.

Mwirigi’s close friend and comedian MC Jessy took to social media to congratulate his friend over his recent achievement.

He wrote: “Congratulations Hon. John Paul, Member of Parliament Igembe South on your graduation today.

“My humble Friend, May your light keep on shining. Meru county is proud of your achievements,” the award-winning comedian wrote.

The Igembe South MP is the youngest legislator in the current parliament.

He opted surprised Kenyans in the last general elections when he won the seat as an independent candidate against the other well-seasoned politicians.

“I had a dream where I was tabling a motion in Parliament while I was in Form three. That is when I started asking my fellow students to start campaigning for me since I would need their vote in 2017.

“I have held leadership positions in school and in my neighborhood,” Mwirigi told the media at the time.

