GSU Officers Chase Away Worshipers At Nairobi Central SDA As Leadership Wrangles Escalate

Police officers were on Saturday morning forced to chase away worshippers as chaos rocked Nairobi Central SDA church.

Hundreds of Christians who had turned up for worship were left stranded outside the church that is located opposite Nairobi Area Police Station.

The General Serice Unit (GSU) officers were consequently deployed to man the church to ensure that no one came in.

Chaos is reported to have erupted after the church leadership announced the excommunication of 15 members who were linked to chaos at the church last Saturday.

In a letter dated August 9, 2019, and addressed to all pastors of SDA churches, the Central Kenya Conference (CKC) executive office which oversees operations cautioned preachers and members of the church against associating with the expelled members.

Additionally, the executive leaders expressed their concern about increased cases of fracas and unrest in the church which they noted were caused by a section of rowdy members.

The church is noted to be divided over the controversial process of deregistering some of them.

Similar chaos was also witnessed in July 2019 when a section of church members opposed the expulsion of their fellow worshipers.

