Killer Githurai Bus Driver, Tout Set To Be Charged With Murder

A driver and tout of a bus plying the Githurai-Nairobi route have been arrested and are set to be charged with murder.

Naphtali Fondo and Alex Gikonyo, the DCI has said, are in custody after pushing to death Gerald Kimondo.

According to preliminary reports, the bus Registration number KCC 021A was last year involved in a similar incident.

“A driver and conductor of Motor Vehicle Reg. KCC O21A are in our custody following the death of 24-yr-old Gerald KIMONDO. The two; 33-yr-old Naphtali FONDO & 20-yr-old Alex GIKONYO pushed the deceased from a moving vehicle causing his death. They will both be charged with MURDER,” DCI said in a tweet.

“Preliminary investigations by @DCI_Kenya Detectives handling the case have established that the said Bus was last year (2018) involved in a similar case near Safari Park Hotel where 20-yr-old Doreen KINYA, a student at #NIBS was pushed out of the said vehicle & DIED,” DCI continued.

In June 2018, a NIBS student Doreen Kinya was pushed out of the same bus near Safari Park Hotel.

The deceased was thrown off the moving bus after an altercation with the conductor.

She hit the tarmac head first, sustaining severe internal injuries. She was rushed to Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital where she died.

