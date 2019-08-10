DCI Arrest Man Who Raped Bomet Woman Leaving Her For Dead After Stabbing Her Genitals

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a man who raped and severely injured a 25-year-old woman in Bomet.

Announcing the arrest, the DCI noted that the suspect Bernard Ng’etich who committed the heinous act on August 7, 2019, was nabbed following a man-hunt on him.

The detectives further noted that after committing the wicked act, he severally stabbed the victim on her private parts using a Somali Sword then fled.

Mr. Bernard NG'ETICH, who on 7th August, 2019 Raped & Seriously Assaulted a 25-Year-Old lady at Chebunyo in Bomet was last evening arrested following a man-hunt on him by both #DCI Detectives and Members of the Public. He's in lawful custody awaiting arraignment on Monday. pic.twitter.com/CZEx6i1tGQ — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 10, 2019

The lady was later found by members of the public who took her to hospital.

The DCI reported that she is currently in a stable condition after receiving treatment in three health centers.

The accused is in police custody awaiting his arraignment on Tuesday.

In a separate case, the DCI arrested two police officers for assaulting and handcuffing an unidentified man.

According to the DCI, the two officers failed to give justifiable evidence to warrant their actions.

In a tweet on Saturday, the DCI noted that the two officers, Lewis Kinyua of Kambakia Police Post and Lincoln Njeru of the General Service Unit were arrested in Embu town.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu