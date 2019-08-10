in NEWS

DCI Arrest Man Who Raped Bomet Woman Leaving Her For Dead After Stabbing Her Genitals

/Courtesy

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a man who raped and severely injured a 25-year-old woman in Bomet.

Announcing the arrest, the DCI noted that the suspect Bernard Ng’etich who committed the heinous act on August 7, 2019, was nabbed following a man-hunt on him.

The detectives further noted that after committing the wicked act, he severally stabbed the victim on her private parts using a Somali Sword then fled.

The lady was later found by members of the public who took her to hospital.

The DCI reported that she is currently in a stable condition after receiving treatment in three health centers.

The accused is in police custody awaiting his arraignment on Tuesday.

In a separate case, the DCI arrested two police officers for assaulting and handcuffing an unidentified man.

According to the DCI, the two officers failed to give justifiable evidence to warrant their actions.

In a tweet on Saturday, the DCI noted that the two officers, Lewis Kinyua of Kambakia Police Post and Lincoln Njeru of the General Service Unit were arrested in Embu town.

