Harambee Stars Winger Clifton Miheso Becomes Coach Pollak’s First Signing

Harambee Stars winger Clifton has penned a two-year-deal to join Gor Mahia, Kahawa Tungu can exclusively reveal.

Miheso, 26, becomes coach Steven Pollak’s first signing. Pollack was on Thursday officially unveiled as the new Gor Mahia coach.

The former Thika United and AFC Leopards player joins the record KPL champions from division two side Police FC.

Miheso spent last season playing for Buildcon FC of Zambia and Portuguese side Clube Olímpico do Montijo.

He greatly impressed Pollak in a friendly which Gor Mahia played against Police on Wednesday at Camp Toyoyo. The match ended 3-2 in favor of Gor Mahia.

Pollak also watched Miheso in action against Tanzania in the 2020 CHAN qualifiers on Sunday.

The left footed winger will only be able to feature for K’Ogalo in continental football if they make the group stage of either the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup.

Gor Mahia flyout to Bujumbura today to take on Burundian champions Black Eagles in the Champions League preliminary round first leg encounter on Sunday.

