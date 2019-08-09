US, UK Fault Tanzania For Irregularly Handling Journo Erick Kabendera’s Case

Britain and the United States on Friday asked Tanzania to ensure that the due process of law for journalist Erick Kabendera.

Kabendera was arrested last week by six men claiming to be policemen at his home in Dar es Salaam.

Initially, police indicated, he was being held over his citizenship. Later on in the week, his lawyer told AFP that Kabendera was facing charges of publishing false information.

On Monday, however, Kabendera was on Monday charged with money laundering, tax evasion and leading organised crime.

“The irregular handling of the arrest, detention, and indictment of investigative journalist Erick Kabendera, including the fact that he was denied access to a lawyer in the early stages of his detention, (is) contrary to the Criminal Procedures Act,” the US and British said in a joint statement.

Press freedom in Tanzania has taken a hit ever since President John Magufuli came into power in 2015.

In fact, in a report by Reporters without Borders (RSF), the East African country dropped 25 positions in the latest World Press Freedom Index Report.

Kabendera’s case will be mentioned on August 19.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu