Student Body Gives South African Companies In Nigeria Seven Days To Leave Over Xenophobic Attacks

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have given MTN, MultiChoice, Shoprite and other South African companies in Nigeria to stop their operations and leave the country within a week.

In a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the two sides said that the companies should be out of the country until South African government ends the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

NANS president Danielson Akpan, urged Nigerians living in South Africa to cancel their stay, while advising South Africans in Nigeria to leave Nigeria as well, as the group plans to start treating South Africans the same way.

Read:

“Behold, the killings have continued and have even assumed a more dangerous dimension. This worsening development calls for a swift reaction. Importantly, we want to call on Nigerians in South Africa to reconsider their stay in South Africa and return home,” Mr Akpan said.

He further noted that they will not allow the continued flourishing of the South African companies in their country as the lives of their own people continue to deteriorate.

“We, therefore, wish to officially ask all South African-owned businesses in Nigeria to relocate in the next seven days. We specifically want Multichoice, MTN, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Shoprite and others to close their businesses in their own interest within seven days,” he stated.

Read Also:

The comrade also criticized the diplomatic measures put in place as not being sincere.

“We have seen again that the people of South Africa are not committed to peaceful coexistence with other nationals, hence the wanton killings and destruction of other Africans.”

Addressing reporters, he said that the students movement was activated for mass action effective immediately.

Read Also:

While it’s true that Nigerian market is vital to these companies, it is also true that should they pull out of the West African country, their revenue or market value would not take a serious hit.

Take for example, in MTN’s 2018 financials, Nigeria was responsible for at least 28 per cent of the revenue which translates into a third of the total revenue.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu