Sonko To Introduce Bill That Will See Nairobians Pay Ksh25 Tax For Every Chicken Brought From Upcountry

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is set to introduce a bill that will have Nairobians pay Ksh25 tax for every chicken brought from upcountry.

According to his administration, the bill will see Nairobi residents pay Ksh25 tax for every chicken that enters the capital city.

Apart from chicken, owners of cats and dogs from up-country will also have to part with Ksh1,000 for each.

The bill will also include new charges for garbage collection, fire certificates and inspection for cats and dogs.

In June, Nairobi Finance and Economic Planning Executive Charles Kerich announced new taxes and levies that, if approved by the County Assembly, will see city residents chough more money for City Hall’s Ksh32.5 billion annual budget.

Under the Finance Bill 2019, Nairobians will pay Ksh400 parking fees up from Ksh200.

A fire certificate fee of Ksh2,000 per annum for all city households, Ksh1,000 in health inspection fee for every dog and cat and between Ksh100 to Ksh600 for garbage collection for all homes.

