Siaya County Assembly Under Probe As Name Of Dead MCA Appears Among Those Listed In Jinja Trip

Siaya County Assembly is under probe as a name of a dead member was listed among those who travelled to Jinja, Uganda in February.

According to the anti-graft agency, the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) stage-managed the controversial trip after they travelled to the Kenya-Ugandan Border.

It is claimed that the MCAs only had their passports stamped and returned home without attending a workshop in Uganda on the said trip.

Upon their investigation, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) were shocked that the late Mr Joanes Andiego Odongo’s name was included in the list.

At the time of his death, Mr Odongo was the Central Sakwa MCA who also served as the Majority Whip at the assembly.

The MCA died on May 17, 2018, after a long battle with liver and kidney complications.