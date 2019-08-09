Tanzanian Star Mbosso Welcomes Second Child With Girlfriend

Wasafi Classic signee Mbosso is now a father of two.
The Hodari star welcomed his second child, Khan Junior on Friday.
Announcing the good news on social media, the singer wrote, “Welcome to the world baby boy.”
His baby mama Rukia Rucky also shared the news with her Insta followers who sent congratulatory messages.
His boss and mentor Diamond Platnumz is also expecting his fourth or fifth child with Kenyan radio host Tanasha Donna.
Theirs was a poorly kept secret which they let the world in on on Tanasha’s birthday. They will in September, welcome a baby boy.
