Missing Masinde Muliro Student Belinda Akeyo Found Dead In House

Another Masinde Muliro University was on Wednesday found dead in her house.

Belinda Akeyo Achieng’ a fourth Year Bachelor of Education student was found dead in her house at Lurambi Estate with blood oozing from her mouth and genital area.

According to those close to her, Akeyo went missing on Tuesday evening after making a call to one of her friends using a private number.

“She asked me if it read her name, I told her it was a private number. She said it was okay and she disconnected. That was the last time I talked to her,” she said, adding: “I don’t know what to say over the death of my long-time friend,” the friend told the Standard.

A day later her friends went looking for her only to find her house locked from inside. It is then that they alerted the caretaker who called the police.

Her lifeless body was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Weighing in on the issue was lawyer Miguna Miguna who via the micreo-blogging site, Twitter criticized the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the deaths of the varsity students.

“A serial murderer in Kakamega County? Very painful. This is when you need a competent and diligent Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI. Not the ones currently busy chasing after chicken thieves and Despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s political opponents,” Miguna wrote.

A serial murderer in Kakamega County? This is when you need a competent and diligent @DCI_Kenya. Not the ones currently busy chasing after chicken thieves and Despot Uhuru Kenyatta's political opponents.https://t.co/0Jkzzh881f — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) August 8, 2019

According to Kakamega Central OCPD, David Kabena, police are waiting for an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

Investigations into the matter, Mr Kabena said, are in top gear.

