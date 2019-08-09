I Paid My Own Dowry, It Still Hurts – Ugandan Anne Kansiime Speaks On Marriage With Ex-Hubby (Video)

Ugandan actress and comedian had revealed that she paid her own bride price to her former husband Gerald Ojok.

Speaking during her recent YouTube video, the “Don’t mess with Kansiime” star noted that she was deeply in love with her ex-husband that she opted to aid him in the paying of the dowry.

“I do not want to go into the details. I was married but you know how you end up paying some of it yourself. It is sad, do not look at me like that and I am now an empowered woman,” she stated.

During the chat, in the “Wedding Meetings” episode with her friend, Kansiime further revealed that she got stuck in her previous marriage because she had co-habited for so long.

She narrated: “I accused someone of marrying me long enough for the whole world to believe it and him to believe it and I also believed it.

“Later, when I realized that when you are married, it is when a man wakes up on his two feet, pays your bride price, takes you to church and then marries you; none of that had happened (between us),” the 33-year-old East Africa’s Got Talent host explained.

Kansiime ended her five-year marriage with Ojok in 2017.

It was rumored that finances played a key role in their fall out. There were also claims that Kansiime’s inability to have a child during the four years was a major cause of their split, because of pressure from Ojok’s family to have babies.

In a follow-up video, Kansiime told off people who are calling her “desperate” since she paid her own dowry, asserting that she is better off now since she learnt from her previous mistakes.

She went ahead to advise women to not settle for that which robs them of their joy adding that they ought to also be strong to tell their truth.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu